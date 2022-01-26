Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

