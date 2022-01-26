Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,971 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in City by 2,856.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in City by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in City by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61. City Holding has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. As a group, analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

