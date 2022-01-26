Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,245 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter worth $1,509,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $22.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.67%.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

