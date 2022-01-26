Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

