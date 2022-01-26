Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $310.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.