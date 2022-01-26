Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $67.65 million and $3.83 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00008043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.04 or 0.06836286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.29 or 1.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050281 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,149,134 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

