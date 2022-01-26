Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,023 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rambus by 5,679.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

