Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Randolph Bancorp stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Randolph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Randolph Bancorp worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

