Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.53.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.07. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

