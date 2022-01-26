Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.63 Million

Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce $87.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.20 million and the lowest is $80.32 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $360.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.79 million to $395.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $379.43 million, with estimates ranging from $344.25 million to $441.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.31. 183,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

