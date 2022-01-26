Raymond James Analysts Give Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) a $63.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTEX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.17.

OTEX opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Open Text has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $91,418,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 718,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

