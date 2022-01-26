Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SFL were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 7.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SFL opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.89. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.