Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,262 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after buying an additional 431,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,016 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.