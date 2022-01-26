Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMOM opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.