Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMOM opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

