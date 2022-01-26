Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,720 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ozon were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 59.9% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter valued at $54,430,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter valued at $36,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 80.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares during the period. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

