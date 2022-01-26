Raymond James Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDV. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$277.09.

TSE EDV opened at C$28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

