Raymond James Increases Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $22.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

