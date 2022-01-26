Raymond James Weighs in on FirstService Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. FirstService has a one year low of $133.75 and a one year high of $202.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FirstService by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

