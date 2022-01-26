Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of RTX opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

