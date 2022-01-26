Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 69.3% Over Last Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $196,067.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 69.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.05 or 0.06691160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.16 or 0.99879071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049276 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

