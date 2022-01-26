RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REAL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $840.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. RealReal has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,906 shares of company stock worth $3,953,847 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in RealReal by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 109,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 518,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.