Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 1.5%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 746,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

