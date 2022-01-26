Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.17. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 649,252 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

