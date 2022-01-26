Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,042 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Redfin worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,786 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Redfin by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Redfin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Redfin by 26.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,929 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

