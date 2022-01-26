Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.