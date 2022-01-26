Relx’s (REL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,790 ($24.15) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.03) to GBX 2,670 ($36.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price objective on Relx in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.38) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.28) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.67) price objective on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,390.08 ($32.25).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,227 ($30.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £43.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,328.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,218.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,451 ($33.07).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

