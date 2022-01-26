Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 11,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,961. Renasant has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Renasant by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

