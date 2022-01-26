REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded 9% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $579,360.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

