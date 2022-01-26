Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.22.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.65. 8,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

