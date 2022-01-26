Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CPE opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

