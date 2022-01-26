Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northland Power Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NPI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.67.

Shares of NPI opened at C$35.36 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

