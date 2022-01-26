Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the airline will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
