Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the airline will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

