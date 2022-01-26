Research Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,111,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 32.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

