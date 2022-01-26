Research Analysts Set Expectations for Valero Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLO. Argus increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.