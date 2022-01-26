Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.34. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 111,457 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $45.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

