ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $232.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

