Reviewing American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Telos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 1.10 -$27.17 million N/A N/A Telos $179.92 million 4.26 $1.69 million ($0.51) -22.51

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telos 0 1 6 0 2.86

American Virtual Cloud Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,293.44%. Telos has a consensus price target of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 120.26%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Telos.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67%

Summary

Telos beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

