Reviewing Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Mplx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Guardforce AI and Mplx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.43 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Mplx $7.57 billion 4.26 -$720.00 million $2.71 11.67

Guardforce AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mplx.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Mplx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Mplx 30.79% 24.02% 8.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guardforce AI and Mplx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Mplx 0 2 7 0 2.78

Mplx has a consensus price target of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Mplx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mplx is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Summary

Mplx beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water. The Gathering and Processing segment gathers, processes and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company was founded on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

