Reviewing Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) & Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Video Display and Snap One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap One 0 2 7 0 2.78

Snap One has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.17%. Given Snap One’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap One is more favorable than Video Display.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video Display and Snap One’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $12.54 million 0.40 $810,000.00 ($0.25) -3.40 Snap One $814.11 million 1.68 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Video Display has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Profitability

This table compares Video Display and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display -15.97% -37.76% -16.06% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Snap One shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Video Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snap One beats Video Display on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video Display

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products. The Simulation and Training Products division provides projection display systems for use in training and simulation, military, medical, and industrial applications. The Cyber Secure Products division offers TEMPEST technology and (EMSEC) products; and design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses worldwide. The Data Display CRTs division retails computer terminal monitors and medical monitoring equipment. The Broadcast and Control Center Products division sells visual display products for use in video walls and command and control centers. The Other Computer Products division comprises of keyboard products with a plan to manufacture and offer cyber-secure keyboards as part of the cyb

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

