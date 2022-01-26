Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 359,798 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RYTM opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $388.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

