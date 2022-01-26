Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

