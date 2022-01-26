Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock opened at C$54.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.78. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$53.01 and a 12-month high of C$79.00.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
