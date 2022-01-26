Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 14th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Richards Packaging Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.15 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

