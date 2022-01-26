Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Increased to GBX 600 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.77) to GBX 753 ($10.16) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 623.50 ($8.41).

Get Rightmove alerts:

RMV stock opened at GBX 643.40 ($8.68) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 748.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 714.82.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,887,970.29).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.