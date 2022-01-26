RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 36.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.14.

NYSE RNG opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.