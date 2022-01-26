Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.97

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 6623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $23,791,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

