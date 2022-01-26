Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 133.21.

Shares of Rivian stock opened at 59.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 100.79. Rivian has a 12-month low of 55.10 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

