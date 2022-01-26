Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 249.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Several research firms have commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

