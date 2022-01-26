Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $66,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $147.35. 96,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,570. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

