Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 65,021 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,021 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $108,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,468,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,213. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

